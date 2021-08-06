Cancel
Stocks

Strong jobs report sends most stocks, bond yields higher

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Republic
 4 days ago

Treasury yields powered higher Friday and two major stock indexes notched more record highs after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements. The S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, both marking all-time highs. Declines for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq composite down 0.4%. The government’s monthly jobs report showed that hiring was stronger across the economy in July versus economists’ expectations. That raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon pare back its assistance for the economy. That would be a drag on all stocks, particularly for high-flying technology companies.

MarketsStreet.Com

Gold Steadies After Overnight 'Flash Crash' As Dollar Gains, Treasury Yields Firm

Gold prices steadied from an overnight 'flash crash' Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low amid a firming U.S. dollar and rising Treasury bond yields. Friday's stronger-than-expected July employment report, which showed a net 943,000 new jobs were created in the world's biggest economy last month as average hourly wages rose 4% from last year, has trigged bets on a near-term signal from the Federal Reserve on slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Boosts Bets on Fed Tapering and Oil Prices Slide

Stocks traded lower Monday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve would pull back on stimulus following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Oil prices declined and gold prices steadied from an overnight "flash crash" Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern, within striking distance of eclipsing the record high it set Friday. The majority of companies in the benchmark index made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the S&P 500.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Pushes Higher as Oil, Bond Yields Climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is eyeing triple-digit gains midday, and nabbed a new intraday record high in the process. The S&P 500 (SPX) is marginally higher and scored a fresh record peak of its own, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is taking a breather. Bank stocks are leading the charge in accordance to the rising 10-Year Treasury yield, while energy stocks are enjoying a revival as oil prices snap back. At last check, September-dated crude futures were up 3% at $68.43 per barrel.
Stocksdallassun.com

Stocks mostly higher as recovery hopes offset virus, Fed woes

European and Asian stock markets mostly rose Tuesday as hopes for the long-term global outlook offset concern about the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing its vast financial support. Oil prices recovered from heavy losses on Monday that had been attributed to fears...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks set for modest gains; oil rebounds

(Aug 11): Asian stocks looked set to follow their U.S. peers higher as investors assessed the ability of the economy to sustain less stimulus and rising virus outbreaks. Treasuries slipped and the dollar was steady. Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan and Australia and dipped in Hong Kong. U.S....
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar, Yields, Stocks Climb In Tandem Ahead Of Inflation Test

Dollar extends rally, hits more than 4-month high ahead of crucial US CPI data. Euro and yen can’t catch a break, riskier currencies slip too. Tech stocks take a tumble but Senate’s infrastructure bill nudges Dow and S&P to record. Dollar charges ahead; will CPI data fuel or dent rally?
StocksNWI.com

Tech, energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings reports and cautiously watch the latest virus surge for its impact on economic growth. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62 points, or 0.2%, to 35,146 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields edge higher on record job openings

(Recasts, adds JOLTS data, analyst and Atlanta Fed president comments, banks' 10-year yield targets) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as record-high job openings on top of stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the narrative of an improving labor market. The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit its highest level since July 16 at 1.32%, was last up 2.9 basis points at 1.317%. On Friday, it climbed to a two-week high of 1.305% after July's solid employment report was seen as moving the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to a policy decision on unwinding stimulus measures put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000 to a record-high 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Monday in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). That report brought yields off of their lows, according to Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The yield high on Friday was tested early this morning, and the level held," he said. "But the move generated by the JOLTS pushed the yield above that key level, and so far there it remains." On Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the central bank could begin to taper its asset purchases between October and December if there are one or two more months of strong job gains. Meanwhile, the market was awaiting Wednesday's release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July. "Last week was all about jobs; this week is all about inflation," said Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that "inflation data that surprises to the upside" could push yields higher. In June, consumer prices increased 0.9%, the largest gain in 13 years, after advancing 0.6% in May. In the 12 months through June, the CPI jumped 5.4%, the largest increase since August 2008. Merz said the market is in general agreement with the Fed about inflation remaining relatively transitory, but sees impediments to real economic growth. "If we start to see data that challenges either one of those narratives, that's what we expect to move Treasury yields. We got some of that on Friday when we had a very strong jobs report that implied higher growth potential, so yields rose," he said. Two major U.S. banks, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have cut their targets for the 10-year yield at year end to 1.6% and 1.75% respectively. The U.S. Treasury plans to auction $58 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $41 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. The two-year Treasury yield was last up less than a basis point at 0.2163%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last less than a basis point steeper at 109.90 basis points. August 9 Monday 12:45AM New York / 1645 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2163 0.008 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.418 0.013 Five-year note 99-50/256 0.7903 0.026 Seven-year note 99-94/256 1.0945 0.026 10-year note 102-208/256 1.317 0.029 20-year bond 106-56/256 1.872 0.031 30-year bond 109-60/256 1.9637 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alistair Bell)
Stockskdow.biz

US stocks mostly down...record job postings

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are edging mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses. At 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 5 points, at 4,431. The Dow was down 97 points, at 35,113. And the Nasdaq was up 22 points, to 14,858.
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks close mostly lower as tech, energy sectors dip

Technology and energy companies led stocks lower Monday on Wall Street, easing the market back from its recent all-time highs. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, erasing an early gain. Technology companies accounted for a big share of the decline. Industrial and consumer-centric stocks also fell. Those losses outweighed gains in health care companies, banks and elsewhere in the market.
Businesskitco.com

Gold wallows at multi-month lows as tapering bets buoy dollar, yields

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices languished near multi-month lows on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar after robust U.S. jobs data last week raised bets over the Federal Reserve tapering stimulus earlier than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at...
StocksStreet.Com

Tesla Stock Active, Dow Futures Flat Amid Focus on Fed Tapering; Oil Rebounds

Global stocks edge higher amid limp August volumes as stocks hold gains despite persistent concerns over Delta variant infections and near-term Fed tapering. A host of Fed officials followed Friday's jobs report with comments suggesting an autumn change to the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. 10-year note...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Rebounds from ‘Flash Crash’, But Still Finishes at March Low

Investing.com - Gold rebounded from its “flash crash” in Asian trading but still settled at its lowest close in nearly five months on Monday, casting pessimism in its outlook amid expectations of monetary action by the Federal Reserve that could significantly strengthen rival dollar. The Dollar Index hit a three-week...
Economyharrisondaily.com

Bullard: Robust job growth supports Fed tapering 'soon'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week's jobs report demonstrated the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy and underscored the need for the Federal Reserve to rein in its stimulus efforts, a Fed official said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

