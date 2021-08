Add some fun to your bedtime and morning routine with the Lexon Flip Premium reversible alarm clock. This cool clock is reversible, which means that you flip it over to reveal either the ON or OFF side to turn it on and off. It’s an intuitive way to deal with your alarm when you might still be a little groggy. What’s more, the aluminum finish, Pure Black VA LCD, along with the minimalist style, adds elegance to your nightstand. Moreover, touch controls let you set the alarm to snooze and change the lighting with just a tap on the screen. Furthermore, the USB-C rechargeable battery gives you three months of battery life. And for easier travel, the travel lock system keeps the alarm from activating by accident in your suitcase.