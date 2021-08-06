Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch Steve Harvey's Epic Reaction to a 'Family Feud' Contestant's Brutally Honest Answer

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Feud host Steve Harvey knows folks play to win. But sometimes the answers get a little too honest, even for him. In a recent round of the game show, the 64-year-old TV personality asked the Lloyd and Williams families to “name something a wife does in the house that makes her husband hide in the basement.” Within seconds, Marilyn from the Williams family hit the red buzzer and guessed the top answer “cleans.” With that, the Williams family got the chance to guess again, starting with Tyler, who drew inspiration from his fiancée named Conner.

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Family Feud#The Big Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesviralhatch.com

Steve Harvey’s secret to his wife

Steve Harvey is a comedian known and loved by many people, who managed to bring a smile to our lips. However, Steve has his secrets. Steva was born in 1957 in Welch, West Virginia and his name was Broderick, but he always used the name Steve. After a few years,...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Steve Harvey's Ex-wife Mary Once Claimed He Destroyed Her Life – Ugly Details about Their Divorce

Steve Harvey's ex-wife Mary Lee Harvey once exposed his dirty laundry, accusing him of forcing her into a crippling lifestyle following their divorce. Here's what happened. Steve Harvey is an acclaimed comedian, radio personality, and television host. Additionally, he is a producer and an actor. Following his divorce from his first wife, Marcia Harvey, he married Mary Lee Harvey.
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'AGT' Fans Are Split After Howie Mandel Gets Slammed for Being “Really Rude” to a 9-Year-Old

Howie Mandel said a pretty big "I'm sorry" to a former America's Got Talent contestant on Tuesday night. During the latest round of season 16 auditions, the Deal or No Deal host recoiled after coming face to face again with Alla Novikova, who participated in a mother-son dancing act in season 11 with her 14-year-old son, Daniel. She returned to the stage this week to support her other two kids, Michael, 8, and Angelina, 6, who wanted to audition for AGT this year.
Celebritiesokcheartandsoul.com

Black Tony Wants To Shoot His Shot With Steve Harvey’s Daughter

I’ve about had it with Black Tony not showing up to work, but he called in to talk about Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori and trying to get his fingerprints off of a blunt. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

George Stephanopoulos and His Wife, Ali, Have Been Together for Nearly 20 Years

News anchor and political commentator George Stephanopoulos is about to make his debut as the guest host of Jeopardy! Starting on July 12, 2021, the chief anchor of This Week will delight contestants and viewers with his impeccable manners and an exceptional sense of humor. So, will George's family be watching from home? Does he have a partner or a wife? What about his kids?
Trouble Relationshiphotnewhiphop.com

Babyface & Wife Nicole Patenburg Divorce After 7 Years: Report

The "Seven Year Itch" has struck again, and it's reported that another Hollywood couple is calling it quits. Babyface is hailed as one of the most celebrated musicians in the industry as he's known for producing and-or writing dozens upon dozens of hits for artists like Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Toni Braxton TLC, Usher, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys, Fall Out Boy, Brandy, Tamia, and many, many more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy