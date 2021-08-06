Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best Minecraft mods on Windows PC 2021

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love Minecraft but are getting a little bored of the vanilla experience, we highly recommend trying out some mods. There are tons of excellent Minecraft mods available since the game's modding community has been active for years, and each one of them adds to or changes the Minecraft gameplay experience in fun and creative ways. And the best part? Unlike mods for some other games, installing Minecraft mods is a breeze (check out our full guide on how to install and play with mods in Minecraft: Java Edition on PC for some help). Therefore, you should definitely give Minecraft mods a shot, as they make one of the best PC games ever made even better.

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modding#Mods#Weather#Minecraft Net#Java Edition#Hwyla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Related
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use iCloud on a Windows PC

If you sync photos and back up files to iCloud, you don't have to restrict yourself to using Apple's cloud storage service on an iPhone or Mac. With iCloud for Windows, you can seamlessly work with services such as iCloud Photos and Drive on a Windows PC, and even sync stuff such as your mail, contacts, and bookmarks.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Windows 10 update fixes low framerate issue plaguing PC gamers

Microsoft rolled out an optional update for Windows 10 that fixes multiple gaming issues. One of the addressed issues can cause performance problems and low framerates when playing games. You can search for the updates now through the Windows 10 Settings app. Microsoft released an optional update for Windows 10...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Assassin’s creed Origins Free Download PC windows game

ASSASSIN’S CREED(r) ORIGINS IS A NEW BEGINNING. *The Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed(r), Ancient Egypt is now available as a free update *. In a fierce fight for power, Ancient Egypt, once a land of intrigue and majesty, is rapidly disappearing. As you travel back to the original founding moment, The Origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood, uncover dark secrets and untold stories.
Cell PhonesDallas News

How to move photos from iPhone to a Windows PC

I recently received an email from a reader who asked why it was so hard to move photos from an iPhone to a Windows PC. I’m a Mac guy at home, so I only need to move photos from my iPhone to my MacBook Pro, which isn’t difficult. The reader...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Stray Launch Window Confirmed Early 2022 for PC and PlayStation Consoles

Game company BlueTwelve Studio has announced that the upcoming cat video game Stray has a launch window of early 2022 on PS5, PS4, and PC. In the latest gameplay walkthrough video that the game studio released recently, it was confirmed that the upcoming adventure game with a cat as its protagonist will be released sometime in early 2022.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Insaniquarium Deluxe PC Download free full game for windows

Insaniquarium Deluxe PC Download free full game for windows. Insaniquarium Deluxe, a puzzle videogame created by American studio Flying Bear Entertainment, is published by PopCap Games. Each stage starts with either two guppies or one breeder who creates guppies. Players will need to manage the tank of guppies. Guppies and other fish can drop money which can be used by the player to buy fish food or upgrades such as more aquatic creatures, better filling food, stronger lasers to repel attackers, etc.
Computerskomando.com

Windows PC just not working right? How to do a factory reset

You’re diligent with keeping your PC in good shape. You are on top of safe downloading practices and watch which links you click. And, of course, you know better than to go to questionable websites or open unsolicited emails. While this is all commendable, you may notice your desktop is...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Set Up Your Windows PC for Maximum Productivity

There used to be a time when people only used computers as a working tool. Back then, most computers barely had enough processing power to run basic applications. And in some sense, we could argue that those limitations allowed people to focus on work. However, our world is now driven...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Microsoft’s Windows 365 Cloud PC official pricing now available

At the Inspire 2021 partner conference, Microsoft finally lifted the veil on their Windows 365 Cloud PC product. Windows 365 is a new cloud service built on Azure Virtual Desktop service that will allow organizations to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 on any device from the cloud. The service...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Godfather - The Godfather PC Fix Pack v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

The Godfather PC Fix Pack is a mod for The Godfather, created by Mafia Videos. Description (in author’s own words) This mod for The Godfather (2006) PC fixes the game and makes it playable again on modern software and hardware. Includes launch fix which makes the game playable on Windows 10 PC (no more crashing upon launch). Also includes a widescreen fix to make the game the correct aspect ratio and not stretched out. And includes updated controller setup in readme file that allows you to play the game with a wired Xbox 360 controller instead of mouse and keyboard.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best PC gaming controllers in 2021

PC players love their mouse and keyboard controls, but not every game is best on mouse and keyboard. Some games are best experienced on a controller. There are a lot of options out there for gamers looking to add a controller to their PC setup. Here are our top picks for a PC gaming controller for 2021.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Windows 365 cloud PC is here, starts at $20 per month

Windows 365 was announced at Microsoft Inspire 2021. Certain pricing details were accidentally revealed pre-launch, but most were unknown. Now, the service has officially launched, and all pricing information has been disclosed. Windows 365, a cloud PC service that will let you take Windows 11 or Windows 10 with you...
Public HealthZDNet

Windows 11 is the COVID-19 vaccine for your PC

We all know that one person who means well and has good intentions but doesn't have the best communication skills. Perhaps, it's a politician or a world leader that you know. They'll tell you to do something because it's for your own good and that if you don't do it voluntarily, there's an imminent danger that bad things will happen.
Computersdotesports.com

The best PC cases for gaming in 2021

PC cases are one of the most overlooked pieces of equipment while building a gaming PC. Most gamers tend to stack up the most powerful hardware while opting for the cheapest or best-looking PC case available. Though it’s certainly not a wrong approach considering a case won’t directly affect your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy