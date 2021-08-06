Best Minecraft mods on Windows PC 2021

If you love Minecraft but are getting a little bored of the vanilla experience, we highly recommend trying out some mods. There are tons of excellent Minecraft mods available since the game's modding community has been active for years, and each one of them adds to or changes the Minecraft gameplay experience in fun and creative ways. And the best part? Unlike mods for some other games, installing Minecraft mods is a breeze (check out our full guide on how to install and play with mods in Minecraft: Java Edition on PC for some help). Therefore, you should definitely give Minecraft mods a shot, as they make one of the best PC games ever made even better.