Remembering Inventor And TV Pitchman Ron Popeil

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RON POPEIL: Ladies and gentlemen, I'm going to show you the greatest kitchen appliance ever made. It's called Chop-O-Matic. DAVIES: We're going to remember Ron Popeil, the inventor and pitchman behind the Chop-O-Matic, the Veg-O-Matic, the Popeil pocket fisherman, the smokeless ashtray, Mr. Microphone, Mince-O-Matic, Ronco electric food dehydrator, Ronco Seal-A-Meal and many other seemingly miraculous household gadgets. He died last week at the age of 86. His career spanned decades and took off in the 1950s with the early days of television. Like any pitchman, his use of language and hyperbole was designed to pull the customer in. One of his catch phrases was, but wait, there's more. He was so ubiquitous, he was parodied in this 1976 "Saturday Night Live" sketch by Dan Aykroyd.