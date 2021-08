One only has to swing by their local farmers market this summer to see that Maryland is overflowing with a variety of delectable fare that is both grown in its rich soil and caught off its shores in the great Chesapeake Bay. From sweet corn and peaches to blue crab and oysters, the Old Line State is famous for its bounty and the delicious dishes we have come to know and love. Using local, healthy, and bay friendly products is also something we pride ourselves on at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen. This is why I have partnered with the Harford County Public Library and the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best campaign to bring you Farm & Bay to Table, a virtual cooking experience highlighting the abundant variety of fare that is grown and caught in Maryland.