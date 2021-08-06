Wild Encounters: Sea Horse breeding habits

During the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, July 17 loggerhead Nest #1, laid on May 18, produced about 130 tiny hatchling sea turtles who made the perilous journey to the water. It took 60 days for the eggs heated by the warm sand to incubate. This is only the first 7-year-old Natalie Paige Moosman-Young from Des Peres, Missouri directs the final hatchling to the water while holding her copy of “Turtle Summer” by Mary Alice Monroe and Barbara Bergwerf. over 40 nests laid on our two islands this summer to do this, and it will continue until the end of September. The Island Turtle Team performed the nest inventory, which is required by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources no less than 72 hours after the first hatchlings emerge from the sand and crawl to the water.