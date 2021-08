Red tide is lessening in the Tampa Bay area. But high concentrations of the organism that causes red tide are still being found off beaches in Pinellas and Sarasota counties. The latest report from state environmental officials show moderate to high levels of the organism was detected in 45 samples off the Gulf Coast. There were 24 samples found in Sarasota County, 11 in Pinellas; seven in Pasco and two in Manatee County.