Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

This "little orphan Annie" is hoping to find her "Daddy or Mommy Warbucks"

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet our "little orphan Annie", our Pet of the Week. She's a eight-year-old chihuahua and only weighs about eight pounds. She would love a home who likes to take a lot of walks, and likes to cuddle. Annie loves to be around her person and relishes in lots of attention.

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mommy#Orphan#Fatherhood#Pet Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Lovely Little Girl’ is Looking for a New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is WINNIE. I am a spayed female, blond and white Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua – Long Haired. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 3 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 27, 2021.
PetsNewsweek

Cat Introduces Her Kitten to Owner's Baby in Adorable Video

Footage of a super cute cat introducing her kitten to an infant child has racked up more than 37 million views on TikTok. In a clip posted to the video sharing platform on July 11 by Pearlsragbolls, the affectionate feline can be seen introducing the young offspring to her owner's baby daughter, Blossom.
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home.

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home. After becoming ill, this lovely dog had both of her eyes removed and is looking for a new home. Rosie is a 2 year old brown and white Jack Russell terrier who needs a little more attention than most other dogs her age.
PetsDaily Californian

Why you should get a long-haired chihuahua

Chihuahuas are known for being tiny, feisty and protective. I grew up with a long-haired chihuahua — a chihuahua with long hair — named Bell for 11 years, which is basically half of my life. Although I had to say goodbye, I only have good memories from the little furball that loved to play and always snuggled on top of my gray Jansport backpack. If you’re considering adopting a pet, here’s why you should choose a long-haired chihuahua.
PetsOCRegister

Sweet Chihuahua Sasha is looking for a quiet home

Sasha’s story: Sasha may technically be an adult dog, but when she hears “Puppy, puppy, puppy!” she comes running. At heart she’s still a friendly pup who warms up to new people easily. She gave birth at a shelter in the high desert, and all of her pups were adopted. But poor Sasha was left behind. She was shy at first, but gained confidence being around other gentle dogs and playing with them. Dog treats, dog friends and baby talk will earn her trust. She’s learning to be a good canine citizen, but will need a home where she is encouraged to learn even more. Lost of time, love, patience and treats required. She would thrive in a quiet, peaceful environment with daily walks and car rides. Adult-only homes with secured yards are preferred.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Yellow Lab dumped after being used for breeding finds happiness

Hope for Paws received a call about an abandoned Labrador in California. The dog was spotted sleeping on the side of the road. When they tried to harness her, she ran away. She was going to be tough to catch. They tried and tried and eventually found her under a car in a driveway and were able to secure her. She did not resist, although she was very scared.
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Pup, Porsche, Is Hoping to Wiggle Her Way Into Your Heart

Today, for Dog Days, we met this tiny puppy named Porsche. Porsche is only 3 months old and is suspected to remain small. Although, it's difficult for the SPCA of SW Michigan to accurately determine how big an animal may grow because they often don't know who the animal's parents are.
Petslovemeow.com

Cat Brings Kitten to Family She Trusts and Comes Back Next Day with Another One

A cat brought a kitten to a family who helped her, and came back the next day with one more. Last weekend, Sarah Kelly, founder of Murphy's Law Animal Rescue (in North Carolina), was contacted about a feline family of three needing rescue. A stray cat had brought her two kittens to the perfect home for help.
PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

People Throwing Away Pandemic Pets – SHAME ON YOU

I keep hearing stories about how people who got dogs during the pandemic to keep them company at home, now don't want their fur babies because they have to return to work. This makes me so sad, and angry! How can you bring a precious pup into the house that gives you unconditional love, only to say I don't need you anymore? So here are a few things to consider before bringing a dog into your house if you've not been a pet owner all your life. One thing is the mess. Be prepared for cleaning little puppy pee spots. House training is not really that hard for most breeds, and they'll look forward to letting you know they need outside when they learn it. If you get a dog when there's a lot of snow on the ground and they are not house trained, you might want to buy some puppy pads and train them to pee on those. They work! Next, there's the yard mess to deal with. Once your dog is trained to poop in the grass, oh, believe me, they will poop in the grass! A lot. LOL Some people like to send their dogs to puppy school. That could be an expense you are not prepared for. Feeding your dog can be expensive as well. And then there's the issue of wanting to go to the beach for a couple of days, do you bring the dog or not? Do you have a doggie door and a fenced yard so the dog can stay home? All of these things need to be considered before jumping in and bringing home that little bundle of unconditional love and then deciding you don't want it. I wish I could take them all.
PetsABC 4

The cat that will never stop bringing a smile to your face

Best Friends Animal Society at Lifesaving Center in Sugar House currently has a few dogs and more than 130 cats and kittens that need a loving home. Best Friends would love for anyone looking to adopt a cat or kitten (or two) to check out all the cuties they have available. It is full-on kitten season, so they have lots of litter and mamas whose babies have been adopted, or are ready to be adopted. So whatever age, gender, color, breed you’re looking for, Best Friends probably has it. Please consider adopting a fantastic feline! All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, so it’s cheaper to adopt than to get a free one and pay for all those services!

Comments / 7

Community Policy