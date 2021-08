Forget what you heard about the trends of the 1990s and early aughts making a comeback. Despite their resurgence, fashion is actually going through a renaissance. Designers have seemingly gone back to the drawing board, taking more traditional looks and modernizing them to meet the next generation's MO. Items that have been highly genderized in the past now have a gender-neutral spin, and we're revisiting the idea of what exactly a capsule wardrobe means (hint: it's not always button-downs and trousers). Amidst these new wardrobe essentials will be an updated take on the three-piece suit, reimagining this pairing in a way where logistics aren't so black and white.