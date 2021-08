As the crisp pop and fizz came from the opening of his hard seltzer can, one Toronto Ultra fan let it rip. With the Ultra up two games in the Call of Duty League’s Stage Five Major, the fan lifted the can to his mouth as it poured out all over his clothes, soaking his shirt and pants. For the past half hour, this guy became the ire of the packed house at the Esports Stadium Arlington on Sunday, Aug. 1—so much so that the remaining crowd started to cheer for the Ultra’s opponent, the Minnesota RØKKR, in spite of his belligerence.