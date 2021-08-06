Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 304 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Verona, Bissell, Flowerdale, Palmetto and Belden. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Verona, MS
City
Belden, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Lee County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory#15 04 00#Bissell Flowerdale#Palmetto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arrest warrants signed for Democrats who fled Texas

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill. A spokesperson for Phelan confirmed to The Hill that warrants were signed for 52 absent Democrats, but didn’t provide any additional details. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy