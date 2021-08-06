Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Sheboygan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fond du Lac and northwestern Sheboygan Counties through 330 PM CDT At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St Anna, or 13 miles northeast of Fond Du Lac, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elkhart Lake, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Calvary, Marytown, Johnsburg, Pipe and Town of Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH