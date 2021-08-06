Obituary for Herbert Ball

God called Herbert Ball home on August 5th 2021. He passed peacefully into Jesus’s arms with his family by his side. He was born in Oneida, KY to the union of James H (Harvey) Ball and Edna Byrd Ball on June 9th, 1948. He was the youngest of 5 children, who suffered with Polio and Single sided deafness. Herbert lived his whole life in the Sextons Creek Community, helped his family on the farm, traveled the United States and was a surrogate parent to his nieces and nephews. Herbert was a devout Baptist and devoted his life to God. Herbert was a Past Master of The Robert Clark Lodge #646 as well as a member of the Martha Clark #201 Order of the Eastern Star.