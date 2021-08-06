Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneida, KY

Obituary for Herbert Ball

clayconews.com
 5 days ago

God called Herbert Ball home on August 5th 2021. He passed peacefully into Jesus’s arms with his family by his side. He was born in Oneida, KY to the union of James H (Harvey) Ball and Edna Byrd Ball on June 9th, 1948. He was the youngest of 5 children, who suffered with Polio and Single sided deafness. Herbert lived his whole life in the Sextons Creek Community, helped his family on the farm, traveled the United States and was a surrogate parent to his nieces and nephews. Herbert was a devout Baptist and devoted his life to God. Herbert was a Past Master of The Robert Clark Lodge #646 as well as a member of the Martha Clark #201 Order of the Eastern Star.

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sextons Creek, KY
City
Oneida, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lee
Person
Harvey Ball
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Deafness#The Rominger Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy