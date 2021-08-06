Cancel
Senate Infrastructure Bill Would Invest $500 Million in “Smart City” Surveillance Technology

By Sara Sirota
The Intercept
The Intercept
 4 days ago
Buried in the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill is a grant program that would distribute $500 million to cities to experiment with sensors, autonomous vehicles, drones, and other technologies intended to improve urban living standards. Under the $1.2 trillion Senate infrastructure bill’s “Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation” initiative, state and urban...

The Intercept

The Intercept

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

