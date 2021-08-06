Senate Infrastructure Bill Would Invest $500 Million in “Smart City” Surveillance Technology
Buried in the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill is a grant program that would distribute $500 million to cities to experiment with sensors, autonomous vehicles, drones, and other technologies intended to improve urban living standards. Under the $1.2 trillion Senate infrastructure bill’s “Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation” initiative, state and urban...theintercept.com
Comments / 0