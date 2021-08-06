Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How A Beloved Giant Rat Won Free Speech Rights

By WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
wyso.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcy Wartsbaugh, an organizer from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, and a couple of construction workers are protesting on a sidewalk in Chicago in late July. They're flanked by a 12-foot-tall inflatable rat named "Scabby." It has pointy teeth, red eyes and depictions of oozing, pus-filled scabs on its belly.

www.wyso.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Rights#Labor Law#Labor Dispute#Lg Construction#Brophy Excavation#Nlrb#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsMonroe Evening News

The right to anonymous speech

Chief Justice Warren Burger wrote in dissent regarding the disclosure provisions in Buckley v. Valeo (1976): “(Secrecy) and privacy as to political preferences and convictions are fundamental in a free society.” (Noah Feldman and Kathleen Sullivan, "Constitutional Law," 2019, page 1,425). Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter regarding the disclosure requirements of Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010): “The disclosure, disclaimer, and reporting requirements in (the statute…are) unconstitutional. Congress may not abridge the ‘right to anonymous speech’ based on the ‘simple interest in providing voters with additional relevant information.’“ (Ibid., page 1,427).
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

For the left, a wake-up call on free speech

Speech hurts. It creates ill feelings and even trauma in its victims. So, we need to enact rules and regulations to limit harmful speech, just as we do with littering, drunk driving or any other social hazard. That’s been a common refrain of my fellow liberals in recent years, especially...
ElectionsPosted by
Salina Post

FIRST FIVE: Protect voting like we protect free speech

The First Amendment protects many activities related to voting — expressing political views near polling stations, signing petitions to put initiatives on a ballot, receiving news coverage on the various candidates. But it stops short of protecting voting itself. The right to express ourselves freely is far more protected under the law than the right to vote, which is strange considering voting is a fundamental expression of our views. Our First Amendment freedoms enable us to figure out what changes we, as a society, want, and the most effective way of enacting those changes is by voting.
Presidential ElectionKilleen Daily Herald

Editorial: Honor a generation of civil rights giants with a new voting rights law

In the past year, our nation lost civil rights icons John Lewis, C.T. Vivian, Bruce Boynton, Joseph Lowery and, most recently, Bob Moses. These are just a few of the legion of courageous individuals who stood up for what was right and risked all decades ago and whose ranks are now becoming smaller each year. While we honor these individuals for their high-profile leadership, they are among thousands of men and women who marched, and sometimes died, in a quest for civil rights and equal treatment under the law, including the right to cast a vote.
Congress & Courtsamericanbar.org

Supreme Court’s call on student free speech draws mixed views

Panelists at the American Bar Association’s 2021 Hybrid Annual Meeting had varying perspectives on the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in support of public school students’ free expression while off campus. They were part of the showcase program “Beyond the Schoolhouse Gate: Student Speech Rights After Mahanoy School District v....
Healthslashdot.org

Dr. Mercola to remove articles and archives in loss to free speech

Dr. Joe Mercola has announced (also here in case that is also removed from his site) that he will be removing all articles and archives from his site in 48 hours, and that future posts will remain posted for only another 48 hours. It's unclear if all of the content on the site (and much of it was uncontroversial and of high quality) will be archived effectively elsewhere. (Is archive.org saving everything?)
California StatePosted by
Reason.com

California Law Would Limit Free Speech at Vaccination Sites

A new bill in California would limit free speech in the vicinity of COVID-19 vaccination sites. Violators could be punished by six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. The measure (SB 742) would make it a crime to "approach within 30 feet of any person while a person is making the approach within 100 feet of the entrance of a vaccination site and is seeking to enter or exit a vaccination site, or any occupied motor vehicle seeking entry or exit, for the purpose of obstructing, injuring, harassing, intimidating, or interfering with that person or vehicle occupant in connection with any vaccination services." But prohibited actions here wouldn't just be what we think of typically as harassment or intimidation; they would also include "the nonconsensual and knowing approach within 30 feet of another person or occupied vehicle for the purpose of passing a leaflet or handbill, displaying a sign to, or engaging in oral protest, education, or counseling with that other person in a public way or on a sidewalk area."
SocietyLiterary Hub

Hateful Fictions: Siri Hustvedt on the Weaponization of Free Speech

Hate: intense hostility and aversion usually deriving from fear, anger, or sense of injury. (Merriam Webster) Hate speech: any kind of communication in speech, writing, or behavior that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, color, descent, gender or any other identity factor. (United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, 2019)
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
BusinessTechCrunch

Substack doubles down on uncensored ‘free speech’ with acquisition of Letter

Newsletters are all the rage — Facebook launched its exclusive, celeb-studded Bulletin platform last month, and Twitter acquired the newsletter startup Revue earlier this year. Letter doesn’t publish email newsletters like Substack, but rather, it allows writers to engage in epistolary exchanges about fraught topics like Brexit, dating and the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. The idea behind Letter makes sense. Complicated conversations require nuance, yet these online debates too often happen on platforms like Twitter, where short-form tweets make it harder to have nuanced conversations.
Pennsylvania StateColumbian

How a Pennsylvania laborer won $600,000 for racial discrimination

Amid the thunderous pounding of punch presses and other factory equipment, employees of white, Pakistani, Hispanic and Vietnamese descent stamped out and assembled HVAC equipment at the Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomeryville, Pa. Among them in late October 2015 were three Black workers. Two would soon be laid off and...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy