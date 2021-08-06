Cancel
New York City, NY

Looks Like the 2022 Subaru Forester Will Also Get an Off-Road Wilderness Trim

By Caleb Jacobs
thedrive
 4 days ago
A factory lift and all-terrain tires should make for the coolest Forester in years. Subarus are cool, and they're even cooler with a little bit of lift. That's objectively true, unless you prefer them to be lowered, of course, but there are whole clubs dedicated to off-roading Subies. The car company knows this and has decided to cut out the middleman with its Wilderness trim, which was first added to the Outback wagon. It's coming to another model soon, and it looks like that'll be the Forester.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

#Subaru Forester#Subaru Outback#Off Roading#The Forester Wilderness#The New York Auto Show
Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Forester Scores Best SUV Under $25,000 With Standard Safety Tech

How safe is the 2021 Subaru Forester? Consumer Reports ranked the Forester the best compact SUV under $25,000 that comes with standard active safety systems. Shoppers looking for an SUV with standard safety technology don't have to buy an expensive luxury car. Check out the nine best models here. A new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the 2021 Subaru Forester now scores the best compact SUV under $25,000 for its standard safety systems.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

The New Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek Score 10-Best SUVs To Buy Now

The 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Subaru Outback, and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek just scored The 10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now. See why they rank so high. What are the ten best SUVs you can buy this summer? According to new scoring from Consumer Reports (by subscription), the 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Subaru Outback, and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek are three of the ten best SUVs to buy now.
CarsSacramento Bee

Auto review: Subaru’s Outback Wilderness gets wilder

My first car back in 1984 was the halo Volkswagen Golf GTI (nee Rabbit), the ultimate expression of the Golf hatchback. I have also owned the BMW M3 and Honda Si, halo vehicles for the 3-series and Civic, respectively. Halo badges like the GT3, STI, ZR1 and Scat Pack have also defined performance lineups for years.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Subaru Teases Another Wilderness Model, Possibly the Ascent

After releasing the Outback Wilderness earlier this year, Subaru is expanding the all-terrain trim to a new model, showing two teaser images. The images don’t show which model it will be, but we expect it to be the Ascent three-row SUV. Expect a minor suspension lift, all-terrain tires, and lots...
CarsCarscoops

This Off-Road BMW Z4 M Coupe Is Like No Other You’ve Ever Seen

Exhibit T (or maybe U or even V?) in the ongoing case for passenger cars being much cooler off-roaders than any truck is this 2007 BMW Z4 M Coupe, modified to go off-roading during the apocalypse. Painted in satin black, the first changes you’re likely to notice are the new...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2021 Subaru Forester vs. 2021 Kia Sportage: Which Is Better?

If you’re in the market for something slightly different in the crossover world, look no further than either the 2021 Subaru Forester or the 2021 Kia Sportage. Which is better?. Quick Facts. The 2021 Subaru Forester offers off-road ability in a compact but spacious package. It also comes standard with...
Carstopgear.com

The Kia Soul EV has had a surprise off-road makeover

First Morgan, now Kia's raiding the knobbly tyre store cupboard. Meet the Soul EV Boardmasters Edition. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. First Morgan, now Kia. The rise of the ‘unlikely off-road conversion’ is in full swing,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Forester

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, ALL-WEATHER PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System,...
CarsAutoblog

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro shows off suspension, rear coil springs

While spy shots provided this revelation awhile back, Toyota has finally confirmed with the above teaser images that the 2022 Tundra is getting coil-spring rear suspension. The full-size pickup's shift to the new suspension is part of a trend that's gaining traction, with the Ram 1500 in its second generation with rear coils, and the F-150 Raptor doing the same with its newest generation.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Got Slaughtered By the 2021 Subaru Forester on Consumer Reports

While the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport isn’t the real Ford Bronco, it was still a highly anticipated SUV. Its killer styling, competent chassis, and solid four-wheel-drive system have many customers very excited to drive their new Bronco Sport. However, after multiple recalls already and a very stout competition pool, the Bronco Sport might be heading for struggles. Consumer Reports confirm the struggles after the 2021 Subaru Forester absolutely crushed the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Gains Rugged Looking XRT Trim

The Hyundai Santa Fe lineup is expanding for 2022 as the company has introduced a rugged looking XRT variant. Based on the Santa Fe SEL with the Convenience Package, the XRT features plastic body cladding as well as dark silver skid plates. The changes don’t stop there as designers added...
Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Is Left Off The AutoPacific Best New Vehicle Satisfaction Awards List

AutoPacific announced the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award winners and no Subaru models make the list. Where is the 2021 Subaru Forester?. AutoPacific announced the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award winners, and according to the results, no Subaru models make the list this year. In 2020, the Subaru Forester ranked highest in the Midsize Crossover SUV category, but Subaru gets blanked in the 2021 awards.
Carstorquenews.com

New Subaru Outback Is Moving Up - Tops Forester For The First Time This Year

The 2022 Subaru Outback is moving up this summer. See why the Outback wagon beat the top-selling 2021 Subaru Forester for the first time. The 2022 Subaru Outback wagon beat the number one selling 2021 Forester SUV in July, and it may continue. It's not that new Forester sales are cooling off; customers can't find many Forester SUVs on retailers' lots this summer. Demand for the popular Forester has outstripped supply because of a slowdown in production.
TwitterPosted by
thedrive

How To Ascend a Steep Hill While Off-Roading

Climbing a steep hill doesn’t have to be as dangerous as it looks. Whether you’re exploring through Moab or your local off-road park, climbing absurdly steep hills is part of the fun. Depending on the driver and the vehicle, the process can look quite simple, but there are a number of things to keep in mind before you go tearing up an incline.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Ford Bronco Could Drop A Few Color Options

The Ford Bronco has been one of the most anticipated and sought-after vehicles in recent memory. By all reports, it lives up to the hype. Just a few months after production began in earnest, Ford is now looking towards the next model year. Leaked images shared on Bronco6g.com suggest that we may see the 2022 color palette slimmed down to a few choice options.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Incredible 1950 Westcraft Camper Trailer Puts Your Airstream to Shame

Of course, you'd expect it to for hundreds of thousands of dollars. You'd probably agree with me that most new Cadillacs are, indeed, luxurious. Compare any of them with a far more expensive Rolls-Royce, though, and the gap would be clear. That's the case with traditional Airstream campers and this astonishingly cushy 1950 Westcraft Capistrano. In addition to its flawless, three-tone, blue-over-and-under-silver paint job, it flaunts an Art Deco-inspired interior featuring refinished birch wood paneling, pine floorboards, period appliances, and way more for idealistic California living.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Some Turkey Just Paid $23,000 for a 2001 Ford Ranger

They really broke out the paint thickness gauge for the sale ad photos. Beauty must've been in the eye of whoever beheld this 2001 Ford Ranger and chose to bid $23,000 on it. Not everyone will pay new car money for a 20-year-old, barebones, compact pickup but as it seems, someone will if it's listed with enough detailed photos on Bring a Trailer. What's more, there was a bidding war that drove the price up that high, meaning two people were willing to pay more than $20,000 for it.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Rare 2012 Lexus LFA with 177 Miles Up for Auction

This one-of-500 example has been frozen in time for nearly a decade. Back in 2005, Lexus debuted its LFA Concept at the North American International Auto Show with great fanfare. When it was finally released for model year 2011, it was a hand-built beauty with an uber-exclusive starting price of $375,000.
Carsgearjunkie.com

US Hilux? Toyota Poised to Launch Diesel Trucks in America

Curious behavior from Toyota signals it might be prepping to introduce diesel engines in America. The brand’s first hybrid diesel may also land. If you’re a dirtbag, or even a dirtbag-adjacent person, like a digital nomad or an off-road traveler, is there a more ubiquitous tool of the trade than the Toyota Tacoma? It, and its international cousin, the Hilux, have transported generations of adventurers. Now, Toyota looks like it’s preparing to give its U.S. arm a diesel, and possibly a hybrid, update.

