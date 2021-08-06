Looks Like the 2022 Subaru Forester Will Also Get an Off-Road Wilderness Trim

A factory lift and all-terrain tires should make for the coolest Forester in years. Subarus are cool, and they're even cooler with a little bit of lift. That's objectively true, unless you prefer them to be lowered, of course, but there are whole clubs dedicated to off-roading Subies. The car company knows this and has decided to cut out the middleman with its Wilderness trim, which was first added to the Outback wagon. It's coming to another model soon, and it looks like that'll be the Forester.