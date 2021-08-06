Cancel
NBA

‘Best is yet to come’: Kings officially announce re-signing of center Richaun Holmes

By Jason Anderson
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKings general manager Monte McNair called it a great day. Richaun Holmes said the best is yet to come. As the free agency moratorium ended Friday, the Kings officially announced they have re-signed Holmes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a league source told The Sacramento Bee that Holmes agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $55 million with a fourth-year player option and a trade kicker.

Richaun Holmes
#Nba Draft#The Sacramento Bee#Baylor
