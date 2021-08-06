‘Best is yet to come’: Kings officially announce re-signing of center Richaun Holmes

Over the last few months, Richaun Holmes' upcoming free agency has developed into a bit of a panic point for Kings fans. Rumors have abounded that the Toronto Raptors or the Charlotte Hornets or the Dallas Mavericks would shower Holmes with enough cash to pull him away from the Kings, but according to a couple of highly reliable NBA reporters, that may no longer be the case. On Wednesday morning, Zach Lowe stated that "there's a lot of Richaun Holmes back to Sacramento buzz", while Marc Stein shared similar sentiments via the Greenroom app. Interestingly enough, Richaun Holmes' brother, Richard Holmes, tweeted the classic "eyes emoji" yesterday afternoon.