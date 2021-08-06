Jakeob Voorhis Suspected In Denver Double Homicide Last Month

DENVER (CBS4) – A 22-year-old man was arrested in Denver this week on a menacing charge and Denver police say he’s now also facing murder charges. Police announced on Friday that Jakeob Voorhis is suspected of shooting and killing a man and woman in Denver last month.

The double murder happened at an apartment at 4955 East Donald Avenue on July 24. Elwood Johnson, 34, and Taryn Meyer, 38, were killed.

Court documents state the apartment “was used by multiple people and was a location people who would otherwise be transient were able to stay.” It also indicates Voorhis and the victims knew each other.