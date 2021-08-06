Cancel
Denver, CO

Jakeob Voorhis Suspected In Denver Double Homicide Last Month

CBS Denver
DENVER (CBS4) – A 22-year-old man was arrested in Denver this week on a menacing charge and Denver police say he’s now also facing murder charges. Police announced on Friday that Jakeob Voorhis is suspected of shooting and killing a man and woman in Denver last month.

(credit: CBS)

The double murder happened at an apartment at 4955 East Donald Avenue on July 24. Elwood Johnson, 34, and Taryn Meyer, 38, were killed.

Jakeob Voorhis (credit: Denver DA)

Court documents state the apartment “was used by multiple people and was a location people who would otherwise be transient were able to stay.” It also indicates Voorhis and the victims knew each other.

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

