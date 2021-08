CHERRY GLAZERR - "SOFT DRINK" I started with that synth line," Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy says of the band's dreamy new single. "It just popped into my head while I was driving and I like frantically recorded it into my voice memos while driving to the beach kind of down by Hermosa and Manhattan beach. I was randomly obsessed with the song ‘Naive’ by The Kooks and kind of listening to it a lot, and I think that sound crept in a little. The song is about yearning for some validation. Sometimes all you need is company and you’re not looking for anything specific, just someone to dance with. It was a lonely year obviously haha.”