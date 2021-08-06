Cancel
Hillsdale, KS

Birds, shooting sports, fireflies and more

By Beth Conner
republic-online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am certainly pleased that a wave of coolness has settled upon us! I know earlier this spring I was looking forward to some warm weather when it was so cold, and I would probably eat my words. Well, I am full. My breakfast of “My Words” was served to...

Emporia, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Outdoors: Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports

I met Bev Hilbish at a recent youth event called Exploring the Great Outdoors, EGO for short, at the Flint Hills Mall in Emporia. Joyce and I represented the Kansas Fur Harvesters Assn. with a display of Kansas fur pelts and trapping information. EGO was hosted by Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports from Emporia.
Sportswamwamfm.com

It’s National Shooting Sports Month

August is National Shooting Sports Month, dedicated to encouraging participation in the shooting sports and emphasizing firearms safety. DNR says it’s a great chance to introduce friends, family, and newcomers to shooting sports, and the perfect time to practice target shooting before hunting season. Indiana DNR has many public shooting...
Animalswypr.org

The Fading Of The Fireflies

There is a growing movement to measure the worth of nature by quantifying its economic value. Trees, for example, provide billions of dollars in "ecosystem services" by producing oxygen for humans and absorbing our carbon dioxide pollution. What, then, is the value of fireflies? I thought about this as I sat on a bench on a summer night, watching a constellation of tiny golden lights wink and wander over the shaggy grasses and darkened trees in the park near my home.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

No More Birds And Bees: Pollinator Decline In Idaho

The Treasure Valley Pollinator Project is the brainchild of the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District. The idea is to put 64,000 plants into the hands of people who live in the Treasure Valley. And not just any plants. The 32 varieties were picked to attract and feed moths, birds and other pollinators all summer long, while participants learn about their habitat.
AnimalsWRAL

For the Birds

Like my father, and his father before him, I’m an early riser. With teenagers in the house, I love starting the day when the house is still quiet, but this summer, when I open the back door, it is anything but that. Even at 5 am, there’s already a cacophony of birds up and at work. Cardinals and robins are plucking the soil for worms. The starlings who have taken up residence in my attic are flitting to and fro with nesting materials. There are finch nests in my tea olives. I recently put up two plexiglass bird feeders on the windows by the kitchen and within a day, I had visitors. What a small thing that gives me so much pleasure when drinking my coffee every morning.
Michigan StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Michigan

Wildlife in Michigan ranges from harmless to dangerous. Several arachnids and insects live along Lake Michigan and Lake Superior's shores, while venomous snakes can be found under any log. As we discuss wild animals in this article, we will look at some of Michigan's most dangerous ones. Check them out below:
Animalssentinelcolorado.com

Bats, birds and beavers could be gateway for more Latinos to get outdoors

BCENTENNIAL | Tanya Jimenez herself has no experience with bats. But a cousin of hers in Mexico has had at least one run-in with the small creatures. She said that’s because one flew directly into his living room once and bit him. She hadn’t heard this family story until this week, when she and a group of relatives toured Crown Hill Park in Wheat Ridge to learn more about the winged, nocturnal creatures.
Animalsswarkansasnews.com

Mine Creek Revelations: Firefly Love

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am thinking about fireflies. One of the things I love about warmer months is the appearance of fireflies. A decade or three ago they were in my backyard in uncountable numbers. Now, I get excited when I see just one or two.
Louisburg, KSrepublic-online.com

Recycled tires used to make new tables at Lewis-Young Park

LOUISBURG — New picnic tables made of recycled tires and plastic milk jugs have been installed at Lewis-Young Park. The project was made possible by a Kansas Waste Tire grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), according to a city of Louisburg news release. The eight tables,...
Mayflower, ARGuard Online

Kansas StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Kansas

The state of Kansas is generally peaceful and secure. The combination of unsurpassed beauty and unsurpassed status makes the city essentially perfect! The situation is probably close to ideal. These dangerous animals can kill you on rare occasions in this state, which unfortunately has undesirable aspects.

