Birds, shooting sports, fireflies and more

Like my father, and his father before him, I’m an early riser. With teenagers in the house, I love starting the day when the house is still quiet, but this summer, when I open the back door, it is anything but that. Even at 5 am, there’s already a cacophony of birds up and at work. Cardinals and robins are plucking the soil for worms. The starlings who have taken up residence in my attic are flitting to and fro with nesting materials. There are finch nests in my tea olives. I recently put up two plexiglass bird feeders on the windows by the kitchen and within a day, I had visitors. What a small thing that gives me so much pleasure when drinking my coffee every morning.