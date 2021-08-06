Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden taps major donors for Argentina and Switzerland envoys

By AAMER MADHANI and BRIAN SLODYSKO
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating two major Democratic donors to serve as ambassadors to Argentina and Switzerland. The White House announced Friday that Biden has picked LGBT rights activist and philanthropist Scott Miller to serve as his administration's envoy to Bern and trial lawyer Marc Stanley to serve in Buenos Aires. The U.S. ambassador to Switzerland also serves as the chief envoy to Liechtenstein.

