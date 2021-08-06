Biden taps major donors for Argentina and Switzerland envoys
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating two major Democratic donors to serve as ambassadors to Argentina and Switzerland. The White House announced Friday that Biden has picked LGBT rights activist and philanthropist Scott Miller to serve as his administration's envoy to Bern and trial lawyer Marc Stanley to serve in Buenos Aires. The U.S. ambassador to Switzerland also serves as the chief envoy to Liechtenstein.www.beaumontenterprise.com
Comments / 0