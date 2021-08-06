Cancel
Two freshman DBs standing out to Vols' Burrell early in camp

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee likely will be able to count on an experienced group of seniors and juniors to do most of the heavy lifting in its secondary this season, but the Vols have stocked the position for the future as well with the addition of two transfers and three freshmen at cornerback and safety this offseason. Early on in preseason camp, two of those newcomers have caught the eye of Warren Burrell. The veteran cornerback said after Friday's practice that he's been impressed with cornerback De'Shawn Rucker and safety Christian Charles this week.

