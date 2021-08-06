Gunfight leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in east Arkansas; 3 arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was killed and another was injured in a gunfight Thursday in east Arkansas, state police reported. Authorities believe it started when a group of men in a pickup drove to 529 West Mulberry Avenue in Wynne and fired at Denzel Mason, state police said in a news release. Mason, 29, of Wynne, chased the pickup down the street to 321 Mulberry Avenue West and exchanged gunfire with the men.