Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Just in time for a COVID surge, health experts also bracing for a harsher flu season

By Jason Laughlin
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than 50 days until the start of fall, medical experts anticipate this year’s flu season harshly intersecting with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza cases typically increase in the fall, but last season, Pennsylvania saw fewer cases than usual due to the efforts taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, whose data includes positive flu tests using multiple methodologies.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Seasonal Influenza#Covid#Influenza Virus#Flu Shots#Covid#School Of Medicine#Rsv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy