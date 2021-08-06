Just in time for a COVID surge, health experts also bracing for a harsher flu season
With less than 50 days until the start of fall, medical experts anticipate this year’s flu season harshly intersecting with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza cases typically increase in the fall, but last season, Pennsylvania saw fewer cases than usual due to the efforts taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, whose data includes positive flu tests using multiple methodologies.www.post-gazette.com
