Local Incentives

The City of Duncanville is committed to the promotion and retention of high-quality development in all parts of the City; and particularly for the enhancement of the Main Street Corridor, Camp Wisdom Rd., Cedar Ridge Dr., I-20 Service Road Commercial Area, and US Hwy 67. These objectives are generally served by the enhancement and expansion of the local economy. The City of Duncanville will, on a case-by-case basis, give consideration to providing grants and tax abatements as an incentive for economic development in Duncanville.