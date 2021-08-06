Rep. Sharice Davids becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest House member to disclose a breakthrough infection.

Davids said in a statement that her symptoms are mild and that she is isolating at home, where she’s been since having an unrelated surgery.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery. I have followed CDC recommended precautions throughout this pandemic, including masking indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission,” Davids said.

Davids, who was vaccinated in January, said she is “incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers. I know things could have been much worse for me without it.”

“As the Delta variant spreads in our state, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others and get their shot. We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us,” she continued.

Davids’s announcement follows that of two other lawmakers who said this week that they tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination.

Health experts say such breakthrough cases are rare and usually cause milder symptoms or asymptomatic cases.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite vaccination. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced his positive COVID-19 test on Monday.