Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Sharice Davids becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178J6r_0bKA1NB100

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest House member to disclose a breakthrough infection.

Davids said in a statement that her symptoms are mild and that she is isolating at home, where she’s been since having an unrelated surgery.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery. I have followed CDC recommended precautions throughout this pandemic, including masking indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission,” Davids said.

Davids, who was vaccinated in January, said she is “incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers. I know things could have been much worse for me without it.”

“As the Delta variant spreads in our state, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others and get their shot. We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us,” she continued.

Davids’s announcement follows that of two other lawmakers who said this week that they tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination.

Health experts say such breakthrough cases are rare and usually cause milder symptoms or asymptomatic cases.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite vaccination. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced his positive COVID-19 test on Monday.

Comments / 8

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharice Davids
Person
Ralph Norman
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Pcr Test#House#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & Courtswibwnewsnow.com

Davids Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it, and is in isolation at home. Davids said that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Reba McEntire announces breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Country music singer Reba McEntire says she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, have both tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated in what are known as breakthrough infections. "I just want to say one thing: This has been a hard year, and it's getting rougher again," McEntire said in a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Indy100

Republican Congressman suing Nancy Pelosi over mask mandates has tested positive for Covid

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, who sued Nancy Pelosi for mask rules on the Senate floor just last week, has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid. The South Carolina representative, who is suing the Speaker with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, was fined $500 for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask during a vote in May. Norman and his mask-resistant colleagues believed this was “unconstitutional,” filing appeals in June — which were rejected in July — leading to their suing as a trio last week.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House to require visitors, journalists to confirm vaccination status

The White House is requiring visitors to the building, including journalists, to confirm they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to testing before entering the complex starting next week. The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) informed members on Friday that they will be required to submit a vaccine attestation...
Congress & CourtsArs Technica

GOP congressman gets COVID-19 after suing Pelosi over mask rule

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) has tested positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough infection after defying the House of Representatives' mask mandate and filing a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over a resulting $500 fine for going maskless. On Thursday, Norman tweeted, "After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought...
Kansas City, KSKCTV 5

U.S. House Rep. Sharice Davids tests positive for the coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- U.S. House Rep Sharice Davids has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said in a statement. Davids says she has mild symptoms and is currently isolating at home. Full statement:. “Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild,...
Columbia, SCRock Hill Herald

Second vaccinated SC congressman tests positive for COVID-19

A second member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation announced Thursday he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, tweeted Thursday he tested positive for the virus after experiencing “minor” symptoms Thursday morning. Norman said he’ll quarantine for the recommended 10 days and continue to work virtually.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House says half of total US population fully vaccinated

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday. White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced in a tweet that 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated as part of an update on daily vaccination data. The updated data showed...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Second vaccinated GOP South Carolina lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. "After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive," the GOP lawmaker announced on Twitter Thursday. "I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild. To every extent possible, I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten (10) days."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC mask recommendations blanket 83% of US counties

Over 80% of U.S. counties are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House briefing. The vast majority of counties thereby meet the threshold for federal health guidance advising fully vaccinated populations to wear masks in public indoor places.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence urges young conservatives to get COVID-19 vaccine

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday urged young conservatives to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country grapples with rising case counts amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "Now let me say this about the vaccine: I got the shot. My family got the shot. And...
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Unvaccinated Feds Who Refuse Testing Will Face Discipline; Questions on CDC’s Data for New Mask Guidance

In his remarks on Tuesday afternoon, President Biden recapped his announcement from last week about vaccine attestation for federal employees and contractors, the Veterans Affairs Department vaccine requirement for healthcare workers and his direction for the Pentagon to look into requiring the vaccine for service members. “The good news is...

Comments / 8

Community Policy