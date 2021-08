After flying off the digital shelves like hotcakes their first go round, Puma’s collaboration with the Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues, well, continues. After blessing fans with a grey suede Puma kicks with the TMC logo last May, the two brands are once again come together to give heads a little something-something to rock for the remainder of the summer ’21. The new capsule collection, which is being touted as THE HUSSLE WAY | THE MIAMI STORY, will consist of some Bermuda shorts, blue pants, and an all-white version of the Puma Future Rider silhouette to keep heads cool as the temperature rises.