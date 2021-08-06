Cancel
Cardinals notebook: C Rodney Hudson seeing daily growth with QB Kyler Murray

By TYLER DRAKE
GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals did not stand pat this offseason after being on the outside looking in on the playoffs. While a lot of the talk has been about the team’s defensive additions like J.J. Watt and Malcolm Butler, general manager Steve Keim’s doubling down on his roster revamp with the acquisition of veteran center Rodney Hudson could end up being the biggest move the team made this offseason.

