Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How ‘The Suicide Squad’ Ending Upends Superhero Cinema Conventions

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad.]. At the climax of The Suicide Squad, Starro, the alien lifeform housed in Jotunheim, breaks free and starts wreaking havoc on the island of Corto Maltese. It sends out its little starfish, which quickly zombifies hordes of the local population. Back at command, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) instructs Task Force X to leave the problem be since instability in Corto Maltese is beneficial for U.S. interests. Task Force X refuses and goes in to take down Starro, and while Waller wants to blow the explosive device in their heads, her team at HQ knocks her out with a golf club and decides to help Task Force X to defeat the alien lifeform.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#The Suicide Squad#Superheroes#Superhero Movies#Hq#Man Of Steel#Metropolis#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

The Suicide Squad Ending, Explained

In ‘The Suicide Squad,’ James Gunn doesn’t spend much time introducing the concept of his film. He knows that the groundwork has already been done in David Ayer’s 2016 poorly-received ‘Suicide Squad.’ Instead, he uses every frame of his film to tell the story he wants, the way he wants. And the result is magnificent. It’s slick; it’s gory; it’s violent; it’s everything that the audience can possibly want in an R-rated superhero flick.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘The Suicide Squad’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The Sequel

The Suicide Squad is coming to theaters and HBO Max this weekend, and yes, it is very confusing that the name of the movie is The Suicide Squad, and not Suicide Squad 2. The reason for that is that 2021’s The Suicide Squad is intended as a standalone sequel to the 2016 film, Suicide Squad. In other words, you don’t have to see the first movie to understand this new one, even though it is, technically, a sequel and not a remake. Written and directed by James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy fame, The Suicide Squad brings back some faces you know—like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. But there are new faces, too, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. Together, they form a team of convicts who are sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and come face to face with an alien creature.
Moviescharlottestar.com

How to watch The Suicide Squad 2021 online at home

If you're still worried about returning to movie theatres, it's worth bearing in mind that you can watch The Suicide Squad online this August 5, 2021. That's because the film releases on HBO Max day-and-date with cinemas, so you don't have to miss out and can stream The Suicide Squad from the comfort of your own home if you'd prefer.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Is there a The Suicide Squad post-credits or end credits scene?

So is there a The Suicide Squad post-credits scene? It’s common in Marvel movies such as Black Widow to have scenes after the end credits, but it’s a less regular practice in DC Comics movies. There’s a cool final scene in the original Suicide Squad featuring Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne that sets up Justice League, but is there a Suicide Squad 2 end credits scene — perhaps one that sets up Peacemaker or The Flash? Here’s The Suicide Squad post-credits scene explained — spoilers follow!
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: James Gunn Serves a Splatter-Filled Superhero Romp With a Sprinkling of Sweetness

Warner Bros. has prided itself in making “director-driven” DC superhero movies, and rarely has that directive paid off as gloriously as it has with James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. We’ve read the headlines at this point: Gunn was given free rein to do whatever he wanted with his follow-up (but not a sequel) to David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad, including indulging in R-rated mayhem and hiring Peter Capaldi to wear tracksuits and say “fuck” as much as he wants. And boy, does Gunn deliver.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Matt Damon Says Superheroes And Streaming Are Ruining Cinema

There’s no denying that the rise of the streaming service has fundamentally changed the entire entertainment business as we know it, with mega budget blockbusters and prestige episodic dramas that don’t even sniff the inside of a theater or network television becoming more and more prevalent, and almost all of the industry’s biggest names have jumped on the bandwagon at some point or another.
MoviesDerrick

Review: Darkly comic 'The Suicide Squad' is a superhero splatterfest

Attention 14-year-old boys: "The Suicide Squad" is the greatest movie you've ever seen. For the rest of us, this profane, ludicrous, juvenile, ultraviolent, bullheaded, excessive, yet sometimes beautiful and oddly touching splatterfest is either the end of superhero movies as we know them or a new beginning. Either way, it's probably the only movie you'll see where a half-human, half-shark rips a man clean in half, in a stupendous slow-mo shot set against the backdrop of a massive rainstorm. "The Suicide Squad" is audacious, you have to at least give it that.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Inspires The DC Universe With Gnarly Irreverence, Superhero Subversion & A Big Beating Heart [Review]

How do you make a superhero film for a multi-billion-dollar corporation feel like a personal endeavor? (please refrain from laughing at least until the very end) For filmmaker James Gunn that’s leaning into the two, sometimes contradictory elements of your personality, excavating the tension from that juxtaposition and letting it all bleed into your story. Gunn’s two sides—the vulgar and the empathetic—are perhaps best evinced in the 2018 Twitter scandal that saw the director fired from Marvel’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy” franchise (and then rehired a year later): a crass, disgusting pedophile joke from years ago (exploited on social media for political gain), and the inclusive, compassionate person Gunn had become on Twitter, mature and wise enough to accept the fate of his then-firing. That’s the mix Gunn brings to “The Suicide Squad,” a movie that is irreverent, comically revolting and gnarly like his early Troma days, but it’s also full of a soaring, beating heart that is surprisingly moving in its tribute to the forgotten, the marginalized and the expendable lowlifes of the world.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Superhero Team-Up Movies That Will Get You Excited For James Gun’s The Suicide Squad

In less than two weeks, James Gun’s The Suicide Squad will finally arrive in theaters, and based on the high rotten tomatoes score, the superhero reboot looks like it’s gotta be an uproarious blast. For the past 20 years, superhero films have grown to dominate popular culture, with no slowing down of the genre anytime soon. To gear up for the upcoming film, this list will recommend five-strong superhero movies that will get you hyped for the rated R film. Let’s get started with the first movie:
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How did the comebacks fare on The Suicide Squad?

Amanda Waller, Rick Flag, and Harley Quinn returned for James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad. So were the three characters in the story. Since the production of The Suicide Squad, under the leadership of the legendary James Gunn, the director made it clear that it was not a sequel. In the same way, it was confirmed later that it was not a reboot, then the doubt grew. Now, after its release, it is known that it is simply a temporarily independent film, so it does not adhere to any of the elements of the edition of David Yesterday (2016).
MoviesUSA Today

How James Gunn retooled 'The Suicide Squad' and made this bunch his own

James Gunn made us fall in love with a talking raccoon and an alien tree. For his next trick, he’s doing the same with a young woman who communes with rats and a dude expelling interdimensional, highly destructive polka dots from his body. Welcome to “The Suicide Squad” (in theaters...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Harley Quinn ended up again in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is the third time we’ll see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and now we know what she’s been up to since Birds of Prey. Although the movie The Suicide Squad of James Gunn It is an independent story, it does have some connection with other installments of DC Comics. Especially because it shares characters with the version of David Yesterday which premiered in 2016. Since we can see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and captain boomerang (Jai Courtney).
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Reveals Which Character Died In The Original Ending

James Gunn opened up about which character died in The Suicide Squad’s original and darker ending. Spoilers ahead for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. It would be a massive understatement to say that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a peachy walk through the park, so it’s hard to imagine the crude superhero film being even darker. Despite how violent and gory Gunn’s latest was, the director revealed in a recent interview with Variety that the film originally had a much darker ending when he pitched the Task Force X project to Warner Bros. The biggest change the original ending had? A fan-favorite character would have died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy