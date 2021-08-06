How ‘The Suicide Squad’ Ending Upends Superhero Cinema Conventions
[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad.]. At the climax of The Suicide Squad, Starro, the alien lifeform housed in Jotunheim, breaks free and starts wreaking havoc on the island of Corto Maltese. It sends out its little starfish, which quickly zombifies hordes of the local population. Back at command, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) instructs Task Force X to leave the problem be since instability in Corto Maltese is beneficial for U.S. interests. Task Force X refuses and goes in to take down Starro, and while Waller wants to blow the explosive device in their heads, her team at HQ knocks her out with a golf club and decides to help Task Force X to defeat the alien lifeform.collider.com
Comments / 0