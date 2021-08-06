How ‘The Suicide Squad’ Ending Upends Superhero Cinema Conventions

The Suicide Squad is coming to theaters and HBO Max this weekend, and yes, it is very confusing that the name of the movie is The Suicide Squad, and not Suicide Squad 2. The reason for that is that 2021’s The Suicide Squad is intended as a standalone sequel to the 2016 film, Suicide Squad. In other words, you don’t have to see the first movie to understand this new one, even though it is, technically, a sequel and not a remake. Written and directed by James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy fame, The Suicide Squad brings back some faces you know—like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. But there are new faces, too, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. Together, they form a team of convicts who are sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and come face to face with an alien creature.