Vancouver, WA

In loving memory of Jerry Yankee: 1945-2021

thereflector.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 29, 2021, Jerry Yankee, loving sister, mother of two children and grandmother, passed away at age 75. Jerry was born on Dec. 10, 1945, in Vancouver, Washington, to Herbert and Edna Schmidt. On May 20, 1965, she married Joe Yankee. They raised a son, Peter, and a daughter, Brenda. Jerry and Joe restored a ‘57 Chevy, which they loved to take to car shows, winning several trophies along the way. Jerry also frequented local casinos, where she would map out the best prize days to go play slots. She was known to some as “The Hug Lady” because she gave one of the best hugs. She was a loving and kind woman who would do just about anything for anyone — always there to help if she could.

www.thereflector.com

