There's no doubting the ability of defensive lineman Corey Peters, who played some of his best football for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 prior to a season-ending knee injury. Peters, a main stay in Arizona since signing from Atlanta in 2015, has experienced the highs and lows of what comes with playing in the National Football League. Multiple season-ending injuries don't outweigh the impact he's had on the field, but the 33-year-old certainly had questions surrounding him heading into 2021.