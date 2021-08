STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Dior Dorsey was ready to get her first dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on Tuesday at her school, New Dorp High School. “I’ve wanted to get it for awhile,” Dorsey said after she got inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. “I just want to do everything I can to be a part of the solution instead of the problem. And to protect myself and the people around me.”