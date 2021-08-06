Cancel
Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Fights Back After Jamie Spears Alleges Singer Is 'Mentally Sick' and Needs Psychiatric Hold

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, in a statement obtained by Variety, Montgomery is pushing back on Mr. Spears claims — and, once again, asking him to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship. “Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” Montgomery’s statement says, in part. “It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only — the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”

