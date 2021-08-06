The most epic day hike in Pacifica offers windswept vistas, beaches and 2,900 feet of elevation change

Often underrated for its fogbound climate, the lengthy but rewarding Pacifica Grand Tour Loop connects an incredible network of diverse trails -- and it's dog-friendly. If you're looking for an epic foot-powered Peninsula adventure, venture no farther than the route I'm calling the Pacifica Grand Tour. I didn't invent it – I found it through the trail website and app AllTrails – but am evangelizing the heck out of it because it's stunning.