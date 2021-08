The LA Rams are window dressing the bottom of the roster just before their first preseason game. After the Detroit Lions waived offensive center, Drake Jackson, there was some belief that the Rams front office might show interest. Whether or not that happened is unclear just yet. However, the Houston Texans most certainly took notice and claimed him off waivers. Since they finished the 2020 season with a worse record, they would have the priority to signing players off the waiver wire.