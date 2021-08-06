Let’s Take Charge of Our Destiny
Despite overwhelming evidence that it is safe and effective, many people continue to have concerns and doubts about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. We all know that shaming or arguing with unvaccinated people does not work. So, we must provide the facts, which are that positive cases continue to rise in Monroe County and in Pennsylvania. It is a conversation worth having, especially if it is a loved one or someone you are in contact with daily.www.mychesco.com
