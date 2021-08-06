Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Let’s Take Charge of Our Destiny

By Op-Ed
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite overwhelming evidence that it is safe and effective, many people continue to have concerns and doubts about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. We all know that shaming or arguing with unvaccinated people does not work. So, we must provide the facts, which are that positive cases continue to rise in Monroe County and in Pennsylvania. It is a conversation worth having, especially if it is a loved one or someone you are in contact with daily.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nightclub#Yelp#Destiny#Covid#Cdc#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of "Major Surge"

We are in the midst of a "major surge" of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned this morning. Appearing on Morning Joe, the doctor gave a full-throated warning to all Americans about the dangers of the Delta variant—and the possibility of new mutants arising, ones that might get around our vaccines. Read on for 7 key points that may save your life, and the lives of your children—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Holcomb: Indiana will urge, but not require Hoosiers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Indiana is urging Hoosiers to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but won’t be making it a requirement. Coronavirus spread in Indiana is at its highest level since February, but just over half of eligible Hoosiers have gotten the vaccine. Holcomb says he’ll “shout from the rooftops” the importance of getting the shot. He notes the vaccine has prevented serious illness in all but a handful of cases, while there are all too many cases of people who’ve died or been gravely ill after refusing or mocking the vaccine.
Tompkins County, NYithaca.com

0.2% of vaccinated residents in Tompkins County have gotten COVID

Despite a fairly dramatic uptick in recent COVID-19 cases, the Tompkins County Health Department maintains that vaccination remains the best tool to fight the new delta variant. Since January 2021, 0.2% of Tompkins County’s vaccinated population have been diagnosed with COVID. Currently, more than 67,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

CDC Study: Vaccination Offers Higher Protection than Previous COVID-19 Infection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared a study, of COVID-19 infections in Kentucky among people who were previously infected with SAR-CoV-2, which shows unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated after initially contracting the virus. These data further indicate that COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfections.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Free COVID-19 Vaccines and Free COVID Testing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington‘s Mayor Mike Purzycki is urging City residents to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Mayor stated that adherence to science and common sense over these many long months is starting to produce a reward of a more normal schedule for personal and public gatherings.
PharmaceuticalsThe Evening News

OUR VIEW: Let's be clear — COVID vaccines are working

It’s true that some people have tested positive for the coronavirus even after getting a vaccine, but that is no indication the vaccines don’t work. On the contrary, public health experts say the evidence is overwhelming that the shots are doing exactly what they are supposed to do. They dramatically reduce your chances of severe illness and death.
EducationLockhaven Express

Let’s be clear on protocols to protect our kids at schools

With a new school year about a month away, school boards across the region have been adopting safety plans. Most say no masks will be required in class. Vaccinations are encouraged but not mandatory. Social distancing and hygiene protocol to be observed. But — and this is a big “but”...
Lewisburg, PADaily Item

Let’s keep our masks handy

The time has arrived once again to carry a facial mask in our pocket or purse and be ready, willing and able to put it on when requested to do so. At this point in the ever-changing conditions that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown our way, we are not talking about government mandates here in Pennsylvania. It’s simply a time to be courteous to the owners and operators of any business, shop, office, restaurant or entertainment venue that opts to require its customers to wear masks on their property.
Monroe County, PAPocono Record

Monroe County can take charge of destiny by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 | My Turn

Despite overwhelming evidence that it is safe and effective, many people continue to have concerns and doubts about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. We all know that shaming or arguing with unvaccinated people does not work. So, we must provide the facts, which are that positive cases continue to rise in Monroe County and in Pennsylvania. It is a conversation worth having, especially if it is a loved one or someone you are in contact with daily.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Getting vaccinated helps keep Covid-19 from spreading

I see that folks are getting angry over the inconsistent messages coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning Covid-19 precautions? Welcome to the land of uncertainty based on new and constantly changing data based on … wait for it … science. Nobody likes uncertainty especially Americans who...
Diseases & TreatmentsABC Action News

CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia. The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported. The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died,...
Muskingum County, OHycitynews.com

Health Department: mask are recommended

Following an uptick in cases of COVID-19, county health officials are recommending masks be worn in all indoor settings. The ‘Mask Advisory,’ which was issued Monday morning, is designed to reduce the spread of the virus locally, and protect the hospital from becoming overwhelmed with patients. During a special press...
San Anselmo, CAtownofsananselmo.org

Public Health Order - Masks

SAN RAFAEL, CA – Vaccination continues to protect against severe COVID-19 illness, but with the COVID-19 Delta variant now infecting a small percentage of vaccinated people as well as many unvaccinated people, eight Bay Area health officers have issued health orders requiring masks to be worn indoors in public places. The Orders require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions.
Adair County, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Adair County with 114 active cases of COVID-19

The case count in Adair County continues to rise rapidly. Today, the Adair County Health Department confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total case count to 2,888. There are 114 active cases and 2,747 people who have left isolation. The death toll remains at 27. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy