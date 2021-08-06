NY Knicks: In Leon Rose We Trust; It’s fun to be a fan again

Kemba Walker in New York is the first sign that the Knicks are starting to shed their “no man’s land” label. It will be the first time since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2010 that an All-Star caliber player will be signing with the Knicks. Never mind if Walker is coming off a down year derailed by a knee injury. But consider this: an All-Star talent like him could have commanded several offers from playoff teams, but he chose the Knicks and gave them a hometown discount.