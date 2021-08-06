Cancel
Covid Outbreaks Tied to Music Festivals Raise Outdoor Transmission Concerns

By Brian Hiatt
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are investigating Covid-19 outbreaks tied to two recent outdoor music festivals in Michigan and Oregon, raising new concerns about the safety of events with tightly packed crowds, even outside, as live music surges back and the more transmissible Delta variant spreads. Officials in Michigan say at least 96 cases can be traced to the Faster Horses Festival, which took place in Brooklyn, Michigan, from July 16th to 18th, while authorities in Oregon are looking at 62 cases tied to July 10th’s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Pendleton, Oregon. In Michigan, one person considered a “secondary case” — infected by someone who contracted Covid at Faster Horses — is hospitalized. Neither event required attendees to be vaccinated.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

