Proposed gravel mine prompts objections in New Beaver

Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEAVER — Residents of a rural Lawrence County borough on Monday are expected to publicly resist a proposed sand and gravel mining operation in their neighborhood. New Galilee-based Three Rivers Aggregates, a company specializing in construction-industry sand and gravel products, hopes to establish a 100-acre surface mine on private property in New Beaver. More than 95 acres would be affected by rock removal, with the permitting area exceeding 133 acres.

