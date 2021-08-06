‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ RPG Trailer Shows Players Can Create Their Own Legends
On August 3rd, Magpie Games launched The Avatar Legends RPG Kickstarter to seek funding for this tabletop game and fan's excitement and eagerness to see this project come to life was palpable. In less than an hour, the game had surpassed its $50,000 goal. Only a few days later, the Kickstarter is at nearly $3,000,000. Today, on the Avatar: The Last Airbender YouTube channel, we were bestowed with an official trailer for Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game.collider.com
