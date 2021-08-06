Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Chef Chris Oh Reveals What It Was Like Cooking With Guy Fieri - Exclusive

By Steven John
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Oh is many things, but demure is not one of them. During an exclusive interview with Mashed, the chef playfully described himself as "a chef, a restaurateur, TV personality, all-around hustler, with restaurants, food lines, TV shows, gigs, a Korean barbecue car. You name it, I got it!" But don't take that for arrogance, because despite all of Oh's achievements and all of his hard work, he remains grounded, and largely because he knows there is still so much for him to accomplish. As evidence, he points to another chef you may know: Guy Fieri.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#Restaurants#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Who Is Richer: Gordon Ramsay Or Guy Fieri?

Many people become chefs because they have a passion for food and cooking. It's a good thing they are passionate about food, as it's usually very difficult to get paid fairly as a chef (via Vice). However, in some rare cases, chefs can end up becoming celebrities and making a ton of money along the way. Such is the case with Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Guy Fieri Changed His Name

Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable and popular chefs on television. The restaurateur and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" host became one of the biggest faces on the Food Network after he was crowned champion in Season 2 of "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006, according to Insider. Obviously, audiences had an appetite for Fieri's personality, and could not get enough of him on screen. Per IMDb, Fieri has hosted and executive produced several Food Network shows, including "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives," which has been on air since 2006 — and made him one of television's highest paid hosts. Forbes reported in May that Fieri signed a whopping $80 million contract extension with the network for three more years.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Nancy Silverton Dishes On What It's Like To Work With Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Over the course of her career, Nancy Silverton has seen it all. After redefining the way that Americans perceive pizza, bread, and pasta, and opening a slew of iconic restaurants across Los Angeles, Silverton helped elevate Italian cooking everywhere she went (via Pizzeria Mozza). To top it off, in 2014, Silverton took home the James Beard award for "Outstanding Chef." With a resume like that, you couldn't go wrong learning a thing or two from this decorated chef.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Guy Fieri Can't Watch Andrew Zimmern

Food celebrity Guy Fieri comes across on camera as a gutsy guy who's usually up for a culinary adventure. As per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, he has tried several unbelievable dishes on his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Fieri is super passionate about the show and spends a couple of months with his team in a new city, exploring the food scene before picking locations. Speaking with Deadline, he said, "We put blood, sweat, and tears into making these shows happen, and finding the best places."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is How Much Valerie Bertinelli Is Really Worth

TV personality Valerie Bertinelli has been a public figure for much of her life. According to her official website, she has juggled several roles by being an actor, a chef, a cookbook author, and more. She's dedicated to the art of cooking and wants to make the most of her time in the kitchen. During the pandemic, the star coped with uncertainty by creating new recipes at home. She told Good Housekeeping that she warmed up to cooking by watching her grandmother and mother create magic in the kitchen, which inspired her lifelong love for food.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Why Gordon Ramsay Is A Fan Of Micro Meals

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay may be a genius in the kitchen, but it's been tough for him to balance his own meals at times. According to Cooking Light, the chef was accustomed to wolfing down big meals every day, but his wife, Tana (pictured with Ramsay, above), made him rethink his approach and urged him to make healthier choices. Per a 2018 report by "Today," Tana was pretty straightforward with her husband. She said, "Gordon's famous for being blunt. I just gave him a little bit of his own medicine and basically suggested that he was getting a little wide around his middle."
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Celebrity Gordon Ramsay Would Love To Cook For

Chef Gordon Ramsay has been gracing the television screens of culinary fans for years now on his various shows. Whether he's exploring international cuisine by meeting locals whipping up authentic fare on "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," judging the dishes crafted by home cooks on "MasterChef," or helping a flailing restaurant revive itself on "Kitchen Nightmares," Ramsay certainly knows his way around a kitchen. In addition to his presence on a variety of television programs, Ramsay also has 35 restaurants around the world where hungry diners can sample dishes he has approved, even if he can't actually be in the kitchen at every single location all the time (via Insider).
NFLPosted by
Mashed

Eddie Jackson Tells Us What It's Really Like Working With Bobby Flay - Exclusive

Since winning "Food Network Star," Eddie Jackson has more than lived up to that title. The ingredients to Jackson's success are simple: Start with plenty of cooking expertise (especially when it comes to barbecue), add ample charisma, and top it all off with a healthy portion of joyful enthusiasm. The former NFL cornerback is now one of the channel's most familiar faces hosting "Kids BBQ Championship" and "Christmas Cookie Challenge" and performing judging duties on shows such as "Chopped," "The Big Bake," and "Guy's Grocery Games" (via IMDb).
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Chef William Dissen Reveals What It Was Like Working With Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Chef William Dissen may be the owner and executive chef of three restaurants, a member of the U.S. State Department's American Chef Corps, and a member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force for the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch, but he's a pretty laid-back, calm kind of guy. Chef Gordon Ramsay, on the other hand, may be best known for his tirades on shows like "Hell's Kitchen," where he isn't afraid of taking aspiring chefs to task.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Chris Oh Talks Korean Food And How He Got Into The Food World - Exclusive Interview

These days, Chef Chris Oh is a well-known entity to just about anyone who follows the food world all that closely. He has restaurants in California and Hawaii, you may have seen him on Bravo's "Top Chef," Food Network's "Grocery Games," on "Kitchen Inferno," or other TV shows, and you may even be a customer of KPOP Foods, the Korean food company for which Oh is the head of product and product development. But as the energetic and always smiling chef told Mashed during a recent interview, he almost never got into the culinary world at all, and he was a latecomer to the game regardless.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Hilarious Gordon Ramsay Impression

While celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is best known as the tough-talking and temperamental host of shows like "Kitchen Nightmares," "Hell's Kitchen," and "MasterChef," younger generations may know Ramsay best from his popular TikTok account, which has over 25 million followers and frequently receives millions of views per video (via TikTok). Now, a viral video of a spot-on impression of the chef is taking the internet by storm and has received a stamp of approval from Ramsay himself.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri Approves Of This TikTok Food Theory

TikTok has taken the food world by storm, with all sorts of food trends popping up in 2020 — pancake cereal, anyone? In fact, when TikTok published its "Year on TikTok: Top 100" for 2020, it included "Such a Snack: Top food recipes, trends, and hacks" as a category, which goes to just how popular food-related TikToks have become.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Classic Italian Dish Rock Harper Feels Chefs Have Disrespected

Respected chef Rock Harper is perhaps best known for proving his mettle on the competitive reality show "Hell's Kitchen." According to Las Vegas Weekly, being a part of the TV show basically transformed his life and opened many doors for him as a chef. After winning that competition, Harper started working at Gordon Ramsay's Italian restaurant, Terra Verde, where he was the head chef. Harper was super grateful for the opportunities that he was offered. He said, "I wouldn't change it for anything, I'll tell you that. My life is better now than it was."
MLBPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's New Collab Combines These 2 Unexpected Foods

In times of uncertainty, Americans (if not humans in general) tend to gravitate toward all things nostalgic (via The New York Times). And these times ... they are uncertain, to say the least, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. That's probably the reason why many Americans, particularly those who have at least some passing recollection of pop culture from the mid-1970s, are finding themselves smiling and nodding knowingly at any warm, winking call-out to old comfort foods and "simpler" days gone by. The latest one is by the Mayor of Flavortown.
BaseballSB Nation

Guy Fieri is cramming a hot dog in an apple pie to flavor-blast your baseball tastebuds

Guy Fieri was asked to come up with a baseball snack that will donkey kick your tastebuds with a flavor blast of mid-inning energy. We got this. Yes, an apple pie hot dog. Now, conceptually I can almost get down with this. It’s got that whole salty/sweet thing going on, and the idea of bacon jam and pie filling with a hot dog doesn’t entirely turn me off. In fact, I was pretty much all about trying this until we got to the very final two steps of this thing. I know sprinkling sugar on an apple pie is old hat, but I didn’t need MORE sugar on this thing, nor did I need mustard mixed with even more pie filling. That said, kudos to Guy for not putting ketchup on this.
TV & Videosvegnews.com

Gordon Ramsay Just Dropped a Crispy Vegan Bacon Recipe on TikTok. And It’s So Easy to Make.

World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay—who was previously a critic of veganism—recently shared a new recipe for vegan bacon on TikTok. In the TikTok video, the bacon is made in three stages. First, Ramsay whisks together a marinade of granulated garlic, nutritional yeast, paprika, cayenne pepper, maple syrup, soy sauce, sriracha, and vegan butter. A few spoonfuls are mixed into a bowl of crumbled tofu. Then, Ramsay cuts strips of rice paper that are dipped into the marinade and placed on a baking pan. A few spoonfuls of the crumbled tofu are then sprinkled on each strip of rice paper, covered with another strip, and then pressed together. After baking in the oven, the rice paper appears crispy and oily—similar to traditional animal-based bacon—as the crumbled tofu between the two layers of rice paper acts as the bacon fat while it is baking.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Unexpected Reason You Might Recognize Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie

Though Sophie Flay is best known to the general public as the daughter of celebrity chef, television presenter, and restaurateur Bobby Flay, the 25-year-old has actually made quite a name for herself on her own. But, before you go scouring the web for an SF food blog (she told People she does genuinely enjoy trying different things), you should know Flay hasn't exactly planned on following in her father's chef footsteps. In fact, instead of cultivating a career where she's surrounded by pots and pans, the young Flay has built her own following through her work as an on-air community journalist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy