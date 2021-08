It’s a nostalgic dream come true. Remember the Lovers and Friends festival? It’s back and scheduled for 2022!. In February 2020, the internet exploded when news broke about Lovers & Friends, a hip-hop/R&B music festival that sounded like a nostalgic dream. It seemed to be a venture that would capitalize on the current love of 90’s and 2000’s sounds. Performers such as TLC, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker and Saweetie appeared on the initial flyer. Since then, all modern acts have been removed from the lineup.