Here's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (MLB No. 7), Triple-A Omaha. Witt’s stellar start at the Triple-A level continued with two more hits and a homer in his second straight game for the Storm Chasers. The top Royals prospect hammered a solo homer to right-center in the top of the third inning and doubled on a liner to left field in the top of the sixth. In his seven Triple-A games, Witt has just one hitless contest and has posted multiple knocks in five. The shortstop is now hitting a sizzling .382/.382/.706 with 13 hits in 34 at-bats including three homers and five RBIs for Omaha. Royals prospects stats »