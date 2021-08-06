Murphy says mask mandate in schools is 'one we need to make'

As an educator, every year brings the same moment where excitement, anxiety and stress all flood my body at the same time as I realize how close school is to starting again. What is the trigger of this uproar of feelings? Well, obviously, the early onslaught of back-to-school displays and sales. Additionally, for the second year in a row, a rising level of uncertainty is a part of these emotions as COVID-19 cases rise and we prepare to bring thousands of students back to school buildings. I know with the right mindset and preparation, we can build on what we’ve learned about COVID-19 and have a successful school year. However, as families bargain hunt displays and sales, we as a community need to do some back-to-school “shopping” as well. Our list needs to focus on what we, as adults, can do to ensure student safety and emotional and mental well-being this coming school year.