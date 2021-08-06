Cancel
Education

Murphy says mask mandate in schools is 'one we need to make'

By MIKE CATALINI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Declaring that COVID-19 outbreaks will mushroom without a requirement for face coverings in classrooms, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said he is requiring students, teachers and visitors in schools to wear masks indoors when the academic year begins. “This is not an announcement...

carolinacoastonline.com

Suburban, rural schools make masks optional; urban counties keep mandates

Given the freedom to choose whether to mandate masks for students, school boards across the state have begun voting to make face coverings optional for the coming school year. More than two dozen districts took votes over the past week on mask policies, with decisions splitting largely based on geography. Suburban and rural school districts have tended to vote to make masks optional. Their larger, urban counterparts are generally voting to make them mandatory for all K-12 students and staff.
roi-nj.com

Murphy noncommittal on reinstating mask mandates or making vaccines mandatory

Gov. Phil Murphy was noncommittal when asked specifically about whether he will bring back mandates for wearing masks — or implement rules where vaccinations are mandatory. “Everything is on the table,” he said. Murphy, speaking on Yahoo Finance on Tuesday morning, acknowledged that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Posted by
92.7 WOBM

Murphy strongly recommends masks indoors in NJ – but not mandated

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy is strongly recommending – though not mandating, at least not yet – that residents wear masks indoors when there is increased risk of contracting COVID-19, even for people who are fully vaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking recommendation Tuesday,...
WBOC

Delaware to Require Masks in Public and Private Schools

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced that everyone kindergarten-age and older in K-12 schools and child care homes and centers must wear face coverings indoors effective on Monday, Aug. 16 – regardless of vaccination status. The requirement covers both public and private schools in Delaware. Child care...
NBC4 Columbus

Without mandates, central Ohio school districts having to make masking decisions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Superintendents and school boards across the state are working on plans on what school will look like when it comes to masking and COVID-19 mitigation measures to start the school year. Federal, state, and local agencies have all pushed out recommendations for schools over the last three...
AOL Corp

Florida governor blocks school mask mandates, says parents can choose

(Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday blocking mask mandates in the state's schools, saying parents had the right to decide if their children would wear face coverings. The move by DeSantis, a Republican who has opposed strict COVID-19 rules on residents and businesses, overrules a...
Anchorage Daily News

We need to come together to make Anchorage’s school year successful

As an educator, every year brings the same moment where excitement, anxiety and stress all flood my body at the same time as I realize how close school is to starting again. What is the trigger of this uproar of feelings? Well, obviously, the early onslaught of back-to-school displays and sales. Additionally, for the second year in a row, a rising level of uncertainty is a part of these emotions as COVID-19 cases rise and we prepare to bring thousands of students back to school buildings. I know with the right mindset and preparation, we can build on what we’ve learned about COVID-19 and have a successful school year. However, as families bargain hunt displays and sales, we as a community need to do some back-to-school “shopping” as well. Our list needs to focus on what we, as adults, can do to ensure student safety and emotional and mental well-being this coming school year.
wach.com

AG 'conducting research', to make announcement regarding SC school mask mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia City Council met Thursday morning and passed an emergency ordinance mandating students ages 2- 14 will have to wear masks in schools within the city limits. Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday requiring masks be worn in schools. During the meeting,...

