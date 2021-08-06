LA Rams: Tight end Tyler Higbee could have career high season
And then there was one. For the past several years, the LA Rams have toggled the play of tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee in the offense almost interchangeably. The result was a balanced use of both, which had the benefit of not overworking either. But it was also a bit of an artificial ceiling, as neither Higbee nor Everett could command enough passes to be thrown in their direction to find himself ascending to the Top-5 tight ends in the NFL.ramblinfan.com
