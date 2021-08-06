Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Admits She Has 'Concerns' About Singer's 'Recent Behavior' & 'Mental Health'
Britney Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, is responding to recent claims made by the 39-year-old’s father, Jamie Spears. As OK! previously reported, Jamie filed court documents on Friday, August 6, alleging that Montgomery contacted him on July 9 to express her concerns. "Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors," the documents state. "Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues."okmagazine.com
