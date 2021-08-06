Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Admits She Has 'Concerns' About Singer's 'Recent Behavior' & 'Mental Health'

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
Ok Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, is responding to recent claims made by the 39-year-old’s father, Jamie Spears. As OK! previously reported, Jamie filed court documents on Friday, August 6, alleging that Montgomery contacted him on July 9 to express her concerns. "Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors," the documents state. "Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues."

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Conservator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsNewsweek

Everything Jason Alexander Has Said About Being Married to Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle has led to much re-evaluation of the many stories the pop star has been involved in across her nearly 25-year career. Most recently, Jason Alexander has given two explosive interviews in which he alleges that the singer's family were interfering in her personal life years before the conservatorship began.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Suffers Legal Loss in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' fight to have father Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate has hit a setback as the judge denied a request from the pop star's attorney to move up a landmark hearing, NBC News reports. Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected Monday the petition to advance the hearing filed last week by Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
Celebritiesnbcrightnow.com

Britney Spears' social media break

Britney Spears is taking a small break from social media. The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker - who is currently battling to end her conservatorship - has announced to her fans that she will be posting on Instagram "a little less from now on". She wrote: "In a system where I’ve...
CelebritiesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

Jamie Spears Alleges Britney Spears Needs ‘Psychiatric Hold’

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, made startling claims regarding his daughter's health in new court filings. On Friday (Aug. 6), Jamie's team filed new court documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the notes, Jamie claims that Britney's current temporary personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, called him last month to suggest that the singer be put under a 5150 psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesVulture

Britney Spears’s Lawyer Is Taking Steps to Remove Jamie As Conservator ASAP

Britney Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart (the one she actually had a hand in picking), filed court documents asking to move up the hearing on whether or not to remove Jamie Spears as her conservator. The hearing is currently slated for September, but Rosengart wants it moved up to August. “In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further,” Rosengart said in the statement, obtained by the Blast. “Every day matters.” Jodi Montgomery, Spears’s personal conservator is also quoted in the document, saying, “Mr. Spears’s removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.” Jamie Spears previously alleged that Montgomery had been the main decision maker during the past two years, a statement that Montgomery denied.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Claims The Pop Star's Doctors Want Jamie Spears Removed From Conservatorship

As the legal battle over Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship continues, the pop star's co-conservator Jodi Montgomery is breaking out the big guns. Leading the charge against Jamie Spears and his reportedly "abusive" control over his daughter and her estate, Montgomery has now officially gotten the "...Baby, One More Time" singer's medical team involved.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Britney Spears Seemingly Reacts To BSB's Brian Littrell Advising She Should Be 'Cautious' On Social Media, Says She's Going To Post 'A Little Less From Now On'

After Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell cautioned that Britney Spears should be more careful with what she posts on social media, it seems the 39-year-old may have just taken that advice to heart. Article continues below advertisement. On Friday, August 6, the 46-year-old told TMZ that Spears should be more...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Bam Margera Sues 'Jackass' Franchise Over Firing: Insists He Suffered 'Inhumane' Treatment, Compares Experience to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

Bam Margera is coming after the Jackass franchise in a big way — the former TV personality is suing the team for his firing. According to legal documents, Margera is suing co-creators Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine — along with Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks — claiming he was forced to sign agreements that allegedly led to "psychological torture," per TMZ.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Spears’ Father Defends Work As Conservator, Raises Mental Health Questions

Britney Spears’ father fired back Friday at accusations that he has mismanaged his daughter’s finances while serving as conservator of her estate, while also claiming that the singer’s personal conservator told him Spears is “mentally sick” and possibly in need of psychiatric evaluation. But Jodi Montgomery, conservator of Spears’ person,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy