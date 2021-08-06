Cancel
Gina Marie Krasley, TikTok Dancer & 'My 600-lb Life' Star, Dead at 30

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTLC is mourning the passing of one of their own. My 600-lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley died at her home in New Jersey on Sunday, surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30 years old. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed. Krasley was survived...

Behind Viral VideosPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams has been blogged about doing some pretty unusual things she has done on her show the past year and half or so. Everything from farting on set, forgetting things, looking lost, getting checked, about her facts in stories, you name it bloggers have been all over it. However her recent stunt has folks upset and as well they should be. During Wendy’s hot topics she decided to make TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, a topic when she said “I have no idea who this is,” … “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.” then she went on to say that he had more followers then her etc, etc. What’s wrong with her saying this? Wendy Williams had all this all to say just to segue that Swavy had been murdered.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Tragedies

Lisa Fleming, Gina Krasley, Robert Buchel and more former My 600-Lb. Life stars have tragically passed away over the years. My 600-Lb. Life premiered on TLC in 2012. While season 1 featured patients who were filmed over a period of seven years, the show tweaked its format and documented cast members for one year starting at season 2. By season 8, some stars were only filmed for six months.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Ends Marriage After 7 Years

Kenny Edmonds and his wife Nicole Patenburg have decided to call it quits. The two have been married for seven years but have chosen to go their separate ways and according to TMZ, the reason for their divorce is unknown at this time. It's currently unclear if or when they'll file divorce documents, which would state their reasoning.
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Former Galloway Resident And ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Dies

Gina Marie Krasley, a current Ocean County resident had a spotlight episode on the TLC drama 'My 600-lb Life' air back in 2020. Unfortunately, news spread over the weekend that Krasley has died with the cause of death currently unknown at the present time. Krasley has lived in a couple towns throughout South Jersey during the course of her short 30 years of life, including Galloway and Tuckerton. Her episode aired within the show's eighth season and detailed how she and her sister allegedly suffered both verbal and physical abuse from their father.
CelebritiesPopculture

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'Chicago P.D.' Star, Dead at 70

Hollywood is saying goodbye to beloved actor Markie Post. On Saturday evening, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Post died at the age of 70. She was best known for her roles in Night Court, Chicago P.D., and The Fall Guy, amongst others. Post reportedly died after a battle with cancer...
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

TikTok Star John Kelly Dies as Son Tex Pays Tribute to His 'Hero'

American TikTok star John Kelly has died. Kelly and his son, Tex Keith, emerged as stars on the video sharing platform thanks to regular posts chronicling their amusing interactions around the family home. Their account, texandjohn, has 2.5 million followers with videos regularly racking up hundreds of thousands of views.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dead At 75 | Celebs

Actor Charlie Robinson, who played Mac on the legendary sitcom Night Court, has passed away. He was 75. According to TheWrap, Robinson died from a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma – a type of cancer. He had been receiving treatment at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesABC Action News

Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95

The former child actor Jane Withers, who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died. She was 95. Withers' daughter, Kendall Errair, says her mother died on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones in...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

Fetty Wap is loving fatherhood! The rapper became a dad in May 2011 and has been sharing his sweet moments with his children via social media ever since. The songwriter shares his eldest child, Aydin, with Ariel Reese. Four years after the little one’s birth, the New Jersey native welcomed daughter Zaviera with Lezhae Keona in 2015. The former couple also welcomed son Zy in 2018.

