How Much Did The Suicide Squad Make At The Box Office Opening Night?

When Warner Bros. approached filmmaker James Gunn about taking on a DC film in the wake of his firing from Disney and Marvel, the studio offered to let him make anything he wanted, but there was one project they really had in mind. The studio initially tried to sell Gunn on a Superman project before the Suicide Squad and other possible characters and teams came into the conversation, but it was The Suicide Squad that ultimately won out. According to Gunn the reason for choosing The Suicide Squad was that the characters and their stories captured his imagination and gave him the most creatively fulfilling story.